1 medium onion, quartered
2 jalapeno peppers
1 cup sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 cups fresh corn (about 8 ears), cooked and cooled
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon, divided
Grill onion and jalapenos, covered, over medium-high heat or broil 4 in. from heat 3-5 minutes on each side or until lightly charred. Cool completely; chop into 1/2-inch pieces. Combine the next 9 ingredients. Stir in corn, cheeses, half the bacon, and the grilled vegetables. Top with remaining bacon to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.