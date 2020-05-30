Salt
1 pound spaghetti
1 10-ounce package frozen peas
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 pound thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma, rolled up and cut in 1/4-inch-wide strips
2/3 cup heavy cream
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 to 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese; more as needed
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta, and cook until just tender. While pasta cooks, combine peas and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, and stir until peas are thoroughly heated. Drain and set aside. Drain pasta, return to pot and toss with butter. Add peas, prosciutto and cream. Toss to mix well and to separate prosciutto strips. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add Parmesan to taste, and toss again. Serve piping hot, passing more Parmesan separately at the table.
