1 pound ground beef
2 (15 oz) cans of pinto beans
1 (6 oz) cans of tomato paste
1 (15 oz) can of diced tomatoes with green chilis
2 tablespoons pureed peppers (I like jalapeño, habanero, or ghost pepper)
1 1/2 cups water
1/4 tbsp cumin
1/2 tbsp garlic powder
1/2 tbsp sugar
1/4 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp chili powder
1/2 tbsp salt
1/2 cup chopped onions
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, brown ground beef. Drain off excess fat. Add dry ingredients, beans, onions, water, peppers, and tomatoes to beef mixture. Bring chili to a simmer, stirring occasionally.
Cook 30 to 35 minutes. Be careful not to burn.
