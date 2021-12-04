-½ green pepper chopped
-¼ onion chopped
-Egg whites (1/2 carton or 4 cups)
-Baby spinach (as much as you’d like- torn into pieces)
-Chopped ham (optional) – 1 cup
-Shredded cheese (optional) - ½ cup
-9 Muffin tins
Saute’ the pepper and onion in a pan sprayed with non-stick spray until lightly browned. Spray the muffin tins well. In a bowl, add the egg whites and ham. Once pepper and onion are softened, add to the egg white mixture along with the baby spinach and stir. Pour the mixture into the tins, filling ¾ full, then sprinkle cheese on top.
Bake at 375 for 20- 25 minutes or until no jiggle. Enjoy right away, or chill and warm up later, or freeze.
