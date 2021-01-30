3/4 cup old-fashioned oats (NOT quick oats) - blended in mixer
1 – 1.5 scoops (your favorite flavor) protein powder
2/3 c. egg whites
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
Blend all together, and let sit for about 10-15 minutes. If it seems a little runny add another ½ c. of blended oats to mix. Then spray hot skillet and start cooking.
Optional - Add sugar-free mini chocolate chips or sliced bananas or blueberries to the mix.
Serves 6.
