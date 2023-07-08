4 cups orange juice
2 cups fruit punch
4 cups lemonade
1 cup white rum (You can add more rum for a stronger drink)
2 cups vodka
2 cups cranberry juice
1/2 pound strawberries sliced
1 orange sliced
1 cup cubed pineapple
In a large pitcher or container, add sliced strawberry, orange, and pineapple. Pour in orange juice, fruit punch, lemonade, white rum, vodka, and cranberry juice. Mix well. Let the punch sit for a few hours up to 12 hours so that the fruit can soak up the liquor.
