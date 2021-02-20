1 tbsp butter
1 small onion chopped
2 cloves garlic minced
1 lb ground beef
6 small slices of thin cut streaky bacon smoked or unsmoked, chopped
1 cup tinned chopped tomatoes
1-2 tbsp tomato puree
1.5 tsp Dijon mustard
2 cups beef stock
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cracked black pepper
1/3 cup cream cheese
1.5 cup shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
3 tbsp chopped parsley
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup chopped fresh cherry tomatoes
Add the butter to dutch oven or nonstick soup pan. Add the onion and garlic and fry for 2-3 minutes until soft and translucent. Add the ground beef and bacon and cook for a further 4-6 minutes until cooked through. Option to drain the fat if using a high-fat content beef. Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, Dijon mustard, beef stock, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer on a medium/low heat and cook for about 15 minutes until thick. Add the cream cheese, 1 + 1/4 cup of cheddar and 2 tbsp chopped parsley. Mix well until the cheese melts. Stir in the heavy cream and take off the heat. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Pour the cheeseburger soup into bowls and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese and chopped fresh tomatoes mixed with the remaining 1 tbsp of parsley.
Notes
One serving contains 3.3g net carbs.
Nutrition for 5 servings. Calories: 605 kcal, Total Carbohydrates: 4.9g, Protein: 32.1g, Fat: 52.1g, Saturated Fat: 25g, Fiber: 1.6g, Sugar: 3.3g
