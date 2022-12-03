1 c. almonds, chopped
1 c. walnuts, chopped
1 c. unsweetened coconut flakes
1/4 c. sesame seeds
2 tbsp. flax seeds
2 tbsp. chia seeds
1/2 tsp. ground clove
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 large egg white
1/4 c. melted coconut oil
Preheat oven to 350° and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together almonds, walnuts, coconut flakes, sesame seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Stir in cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt.
Beat egg white until foamy then stir into granola. Add coconut oil and stir until everything is well coated. Pour onto prepared baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden, gently stirring halfway through. Let cool completely.
