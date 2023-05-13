1 cup heavy whipping cream
8-ounce brick of cream cheese, softened
Zest of 1 Lemon
1/2 cup granular sweetener
Add the heavy cream to a stand mixer and whisk until stiff peaks are formed. You can also use a hand mixer or whip by hand with a whisk. Remove the whipped cream to a separate bowl and set aside. Add the softened cream cheese, zest, and sweetener to the stand mixer bowl and beat until smooth. Pour the whipped cream into the stand mixer bowl with the cream cheese. Stir gently with a spatula until it is halfway incorporated. Use the stand mixer to finish whipping until smooth. Serve with your favorite topping.
Calories: 258; Carbohydrates: 4g; Protein: 4g; Fat: 27g; Saturated Fat: 17g; Fiber: 0g; Sugar: 2g
