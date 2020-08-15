Wet Ingredients:
6 Oz ( 168g) Cream Cheese
1 Egg
2 Tbsps (30g) Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice 1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
3 Tbsps (42g) Coconut Oil
Dry Ingredients:
1/2 Cup (64g) Coconut Flour
Heaping 1/3 Cup (SOg) erythritol
Keto Cream Cheese Cookie Instructions:
Add all the wet ingredients into a medium sized bowl.
Use a hand mixer to combine the ingredients. Once combined add the dry ingredients.
Now use a spatula to combine those ingredients until a dough develops in the bowl. Once it does use a cookie scoop to form 18 equal sized cookies, and bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.
Score the cookies with a fork halfway through baking
Let the cookies cool in the tray, and enjoy!
Recipe makes 18 servings - Macros per serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.