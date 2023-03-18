1 lb hamburger
1 small onion, chopped
1 can rotel tomatoes w/ chilies
4 oz Cream Cheese
1 1/2 cup chicken broth or stock, your
preference
1 tsp garlic powder
1 packet taco seasoning
Brown hamburger & onion, drain.
Melt cream cheese, then add tomatoes, broth/stock, garlic powder and taco seasoning and mix together.
Simmer for 30 minutes.
To serve, I topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream, and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.