1 lb (450g) Hot Italian sausage, casings removed (or turkey sausage)
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 bunch kale, leaves stripped and chopped
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, for serving
Fresh chopped parsley, for serving
To make the Instant Pot Keto soup recipe: Set a 6-qt Instant Pot to sauté mode. Add Italian sausage to the insert of the Instant Pot and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until sausage is lightly browned, about 3-5 minutes. Drain excess fat. Add garlic, onion, and oregano to the Instant Pot with the sausage meat. Cook, stirring constantly until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and sun-dried tomatoes, season with pepper, to taste. Select manual setting on your Instant Pot; adjust the pressure to high and set the timer for 5 minutes. When finished cooking the keto soup, do a quick-release. Select sauté mode and stir in kale to the soup until wilted, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in heavy cream until heated through, about 1 minute; then adjust seasoning of the Tuscan keto sausage soup with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve the soup immediately with fresh grated Parmesan and parsley. Enjoy! This soup keeps wells for up to 2 days stored in an airtight container in your refrigerator. Reheat with the microwave or on the stovetop. You want to heat it slowly as heavy cream can separate when reheated. You can freeze the soup for up to 6 weeks in a freezer-safe container. Let it thaw in the fridge overnight so it will be easier and quicker to reheat.
