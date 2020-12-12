½ cup chopped scallions
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup finely crushed Ritz crackers (12 crackers)
1 pound ground beef (round or chuck)
Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and use your hands to gently mix. Shape the meat into 12 golf-ball-size rounds (about 2 inches in diameter), and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet. Bake until golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.
