Ingrediants:
1 stick of butter
1 cup of milk
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of flour
1tsp of baking powder
a dash of salt
1 qt of sweetened fruit(peaches, cherries, blackberries, etc.)
To Make:
First melt the butter in a baking pan then in a bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and milk and pour over the butter. Cover the batter with fruit and do not stir, the batter will rise and will absorb the fruit flavor.
Preheat oven to 350 and bake pie for 1 hour. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
(0) comments
