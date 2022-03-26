20 oz. Frozen Four Cheese Ravioli {1 pkg.}

24 oz. Pasta Sauce {1 jar}

4 cups Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 pound cooked, crumbled and drained Italian sausage

Spray the inside of a 6-quart crock pot with non-stick cooking spray

Pour ½ of the jar of pasta sauce in the crockpot

Spread ½ of the frozen ravioli in an even layer on top of the sauce

Spread ½ of the cooked Italian sausage over the cheese

Spread 2 cups of mozzarella over the ravioli

Repeat these steps one more time making two layers in the slow cooker.

Cover, and cook on HIGH for 1 hour 45 minutes, or LOW for 3 hours 30 minutes, or until done.

