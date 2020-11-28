¼ cup onion, chopped
1 Tbsp. butter
1 cup turkey, cooked & diced
2 tsp butter
1/3 c turkey gravy, heated
2 slices bread
salt and pepper, to taste
Combine diced onion and butter in a fry pan. Sauté to translucent. Add turkey to fry pan with the onion, and season with salt and pepper. Toast the bread, then spread with butter. Top bread with sautéed turkey. Drizzle the hot gravy evenly over both slices.
