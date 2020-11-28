2 cups roasted turkey shredded or chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion chopped
2 celery stalks chopped
3 carrots chopped
4 potatoes cut into bite size chunks
5 cups turkey stock
4 garlic cloves chopped
2 tsp salt and more to taste
½ tsp pepper
1 tbsp poultry seasoning
Pour oil around bottom of crockpot. Add onion, celery, carrots, potatoes, garlic along with stock, and seasonings. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8. About 30 minutes before serving, add roasted turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.