For Oreo Crust:
36 Golden Oreo cookies
1/2 cup unsalted butter-melted
Blueberry Cheesecake Layer:
2 1/4 cups frozen blueberries (thawed)
1/4 cup Greek yogurt (blueberry or plain)
5 teaspoons gelatin powder
(2 x 7 gram envelopes)
1/3 cup cold water
16 oz. cream cheese (softened)
1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups Cool Whip
Lemon Pudding Layer:
2 (3.4 oz.) packages lemon instant pudding
2 1/2 cups cold milk
1 cup Cool Whip
Topping:
2 1/2 – 3 cups Cool Whip
6 oz. white chocolate bar or block (for curls)
Oreo Crust
To make the crust, grind whole Oreo cookies with the filling in a food processor to make fine crumbs. In a bowl, stir together 1/2 cup melted butter with Oreo crumbs until evenly moistened, then press the mixture in the bottom of 9 x13 -inch deep dish, set in the freezer to firm while making next layer.
Blueberry Cheesecake Layer:
Dissolve gelatine in 1/3 cup cold water and set aside to bloom. In a food processor place thawed blueberries (do not drain excess of the liquid) and Greek yogurt and pulse, set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Beat in vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Add blueberry mixture and mix to combine. Microwave gelatine and stir to dissolve completely. Slowly pour into the cream cheese mixture while mixing on medium speed. Finally, add Cool Whip and mix to combine. Scrape down the bottom of the bowl to combine everything evenly. Spread over chilled Oreo crust and place in the freezer for 15-20 minutes.
Lemon Pudding Layer:
In a mixing bowl, combine instant pudding mix with 2 1/2 cups milk and whisk. Add 1 cup Cool Whip and whisk until everything is evenly combined. Spread over blueberry layer, and place in the freezer to set for about 5-10 minutes.
Topping:
Spread 2-3 cups Cool Whip over pudding layer and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight. To make the curls, carefully draw a vegetable peeler across the broad surface of a bar of white chocolate at room temperature. Sprinkle curls on top. Store covered in the fridge up to 5-6 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.