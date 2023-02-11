Ingredients
• 1 cup finely crushed graham crackers
• 1 cup sugar (see Tip)
• 3 tablespoons butter, melted
• 1 cup fat-free milk
• 1 4-serving-size package fat-free, sugar-free, reduced-calorie lemon instant pudding mix
• 2 (8 ounce) packages reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), softened
• 1 (8 ounce) package package fat-free cream cheese, softened
• ¼ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• 3 eggs
• 2 tablespoons finely shredded lemon peel
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons white baking pieces
• ½ teaspoon shortening
• 2 tablespoons pistachio nuts, chopped
Directions
• Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Set aside.
• Step 2
For crust, in a small bowl combine finely crushed graham crackers, 1/4 cup of the sugar and the butter. Press evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes then cool on a wire rack.
• Step 3
In a medium bowl whisk together milk and pudding mix until smooth; set aside. In a large bowl beat Neufchatel cheese and fat-free cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 3/4 cup sugar, yogurt, pudding mixture and salt. Beat until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the lemon peel and the lemon juice until combined.
• Step 4
Evenly spread batter over cooled graham cracker crust. Bake for 65 to 75 minutes or until a 1-inch area around outside edges appears set when gently shaken (center will still jiggle when gently shaken). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cover cheesecake with plastic wrap, making sure the plastic wrap touches the surface of the cheesecake to avoid condensation. Chill for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
• Step 5
In a small microwave-safe bowl combine white baking pieces and shortening. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 10 to 60 seconds or until melted, stirring every 20 seconds.
• Step 6
Drizzle the melted mixture over baked cheesecake; sprinkle with chopped pistachios. Using the edges of the foil, lift the uncut cheesecake out of the pan. Cut into 25 squares. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon peel.
Tips
Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose from Splenda(R) Granular, Sweet'N Low(R) bulk or packets, or Truvia(R) Spoonable or packets. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1/4 cup sugar for the crust and 3/4 cup sugar for the cheesecake filling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.