3 large eggs or 3/4 cup liquid egg substitute
3 cups* nonfat plain Greek yogurt (recommend using Chobani or Fage)
1 small box instant sugar free/fat free cheesecake, lemon, or vanilla pudding.
3 Tbsp zero point white granulated sugar substitute
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp lemon extract (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In mixing bowl add eggs, extract, lemon juice, sugar substitute. Add yogurt and dry pudding, mix well using a wire whisk. Pour into a lightly greased with non- stick cooking spray pie dish or 9” spring form pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Let it cool for about 15-20 minutes before covering it with plastic wrap.
Tips-
It may look jiggly but once it’s chilled, it will set. Let it cool for about 15-20 min before covering it with plastic wrap and let it chill overnight in the refrigerator. It is best to mix the ingredients by hand using a hand whisk. That way the yogurt stays nice and thick is to use a Greek yogurt such as: Chobani. There is a big difference in how the cheesecake sets. *You may use up to 5 cups for thicker slices.
1 WW Point per serving if using the liquid egg or 2 WW Smart point if using whole eggs.
Nutrition per serving-
Calories- 107, fat- 2g, Sodium- 162mg, carb- 7g, Sugar- 4g, Protein- 12g
Serving size- 8
