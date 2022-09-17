2 C. flour
1 C. butter, softened
½ C. walnuts
2 (8-oz.) pkgs of cream cheese
1 C. powdered sugar
6 oz. frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (3.4-oz.) pkgs instant lemon pudding mix
3 ½ C. milk
1 (12-oz.) ctn. Frozen whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, butter and nuts. Press into bottom of 9x13 in. pan. Bake for 25 min; cool. Beat cream cheese, sugar and 6 oz Cool Whip. Spread over cooled crust. Whisk lemon pudding and mild for 3-5 minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Chill until set, then top with whipped topping. Enjoy.
