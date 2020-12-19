Cookies
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest
2 cups all-purpose flour
Icing
1 cup powdered sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Heat oven to 400°F.
In large bowl, beat softened butter, 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar and the lemon zest with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Stir in flour until soft dough forms. Shape dough into 36 (1 1/4-inch) balls. Place 1 1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets; flatten each ball to 1 1/2-inch circle (cookie does not spread).
Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are set but not brown. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheet; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. In small bowl, place 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar. Roll each warm cookie in powdered sugar, and place on cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Roll cookies again in powdered sugar to coat.
In small bowl, beat 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice with spoon until smooth. If too stiff to drizzle, add additional lemon juice, 1 teaspoon at a time. Spoon into resealable food-storage plastic bag; partially seal bag. Cut small tip from corner of bag; pipe over tops of cookies. Let stand about 1 hour or until icing is set. Store covered in airtight container.
