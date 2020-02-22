1 and 3/4 cups flour
1/4 cup corn starch
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 egg
3/4 cup milk
3/8 cup oil
2 tbsp. poppy seeds
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
1 teaspoon vanilla
Stir together dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add wet ingredients and stir just until moistened. Scoop into greased or lined muffins tins. Bake at 375 degrees until done. Standard size muffins 18-20 min; Jumbo size 25-30 min
