1 bunch asparagus, sliced into pea-sized morsels with tips whole
1 cup orzo
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1-2 cloves of garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons butter ¼-½ cup chopped dill
½-¾ cups Parmesan cheese, grated
juice from ½ a lemon, more to taste
sprinkle kosher salt
sprinkle black pepper
lemon zest
Prepare pasta: Fill a medium-sized pot half full with water. Add salt and bring to a boil. Add orzo, reduce to moderate-low heat and cook for 5 minutes or until pasta is al dente.
Add vegetables: Strain orzo and immediately return it to the pot. Add the asparagus, garlic and butter and stir to combine. Cover and leave pot to sit for 5 minutes.
Finish: Add the dill, Parmesan cheese and lemon juice and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl, add fresh lemon zest and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.