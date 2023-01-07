8 slices of bacon, fried crispy
1/2 large head cauliflower, cut into florets
1/2 large head broccoli, cut into florets
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup cream cheese softened
1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
2 cups shredded cheddar and Monterrey jack mix
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Preheat your oven to 370 degrees F. Fry the bacon in a large skillet until crispy and crumble. Drain from fat and set aside. Steam cauliflower and broccoli until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Or nuke in the microwave with 1 cup of water for 7 or 8 minutes. Combine the sour cream, cream cheese, and black pepper in a large bowl. Add the steamed cauliflower and broccoli florets, half of the bacon, 1 cup of the cheese mix, and half the parsley and mix well to combine. Transfer to a baking dish lightly oiled and top with the remaining cheese, and the other half of the bacon. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake another 5-10 minutes or just until cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown. Serve immediately.
