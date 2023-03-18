1 head cauliflower
1 tablespoon olive oil
salt & pepper to taste
1/2 cup sliced radishes
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 green onions sliced
4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
DRESSING
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons sweet relish
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut the florets off of the thicker center stalk of the cauliflower. Chop the florets into bite sized pieces and transfer to a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Using your hands, toss the cauliflower with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake 15-20 minutes or until tender crisp. Set aside to cool completely. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, sweet relish, Dijon, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled cauliflower, radishes, celery, cheese, green onions and bacon. Pour the dressing over the cauliflower mixture and toss to combine. Allow to chill for two hours before serving.
