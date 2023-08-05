1 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons plus 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions
2 cups mashed potato flakes
1/3 cup cornmeal
1-3/4 teaspoons garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 cups 2% milk
3 cups sweet corn kernels
1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
In a small bowl, mix sour cream and green onion; refrigerate until serving. In a large bowl, mix the potato flakes, cornmeal, garlic salt and paprika. Add the milk, corn, cheese and remaining green onions; mix until blended. Using 1/2 cupful, shape mixture into twelve 3-1/2-in. patties. Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Cook patties in batches for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve with sauce.
