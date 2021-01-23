20-ounce bag Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes
32 oz chicken broth
1/2 cup shredded carrots
7 slices of bacon cooked and diced
1 cup water
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
¼ cup onion diced
1-2 cloves garlic minced
3 tablespoon flour
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Into a 4-5qt crockpot, add in potatoes, carrots, bacon, broth, water, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook on HIGH 3 hours. or LOW for 6 hours. Once cooking time is done, whisk flour and cream together until smooth. Add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 30 minutes. Add cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Serve hot with cheese, sour cream, bacon and green onions.
