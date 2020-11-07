Equipment
3-Quart Pot
Immersion Blender
Vitamix Blender
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup onion
4 garlic cloves, sliced
4 cups broccoli florets, frozen or fresh (no need to thaw)
3 cups low sodium chicken broth, or vegetable or bone broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 ounces cream cheese, diced
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
A few drops of Louisiana Hot Sauce, optional
In a 3-quart pot on medium heat, melt the butter. Add onions and garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add broccoli, chicken broth, and pepper, and cook until the broccoli is tender (about 8-10 minutes).
Turn the heat down to low. Use an immersion blender to purée half the broccoli, or just mash with the back of a spoon until half the broccoli is crushed.
Turn up the heat to medium, add in cream cheese and stir to melt the cream cheese into the soup. When the soup boils, turn down the heat, and in a slow steady stream, add the heavy cream slowly so that it doesn’t curdle.
Add in cheddar cheese a handful at a time to keep the cheese from clumping. Stir until the cheese has melted.
Add hot sauce, and serve.
Instant Pot Broccoli Cheese Soup
To make this in an Instant Pot, place onions, garlic, frozen broccoli, only 1.5 cups of chicken broth, and pepper into the Instant pot. Close the lid and press PRESSURE COOK on HIGH for 2 minutes. At the end of the cooking time, allow the pot to rest undisturbed for 5 minutes, and then release all remaining pressure.
Press CANCEL. Open the lid and press SAUTE. Add cream cheese and stir to melt the cream cheese into the soup.
When the soup boils, turn down the heat, and in a slow steady stream, add the heavy cream slowly so that it doesn’t curdle.. Add in cheddar cheese a handful at a time to keep the cheese from clumping. Stir until the cheese has melted. Add hot sauce, and serve.
If you follow my advice and keep frozen broccoli in the fridge, this soup will come together in no time at all. Use low sodium broth if you can find it, or just water if you can’t. Otherwise, you may end up with a soup that is too salty. If using water, add salt to taste. The best way to check if the broccoli is done is to take out a piece and reward yourself :)
If you don’t have an immersion blender, you can use a regular blender. Just be careful as the heat and the steam from the hot Broccoli Cheese Soup can create a vacuum that can cause burns. Make sure you only blend the soup until about half the broccoli is blended so that you have a little texture in the soup. Mashing the cream cheese with the back of your spoon while it’s cooking will help it melt down quicker.
Soup Servings: 4 Calories: 454kcal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.