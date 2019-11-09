1 tablespoon olive oil
2 large onions, chopped
4 celery ribs, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups cauliflower florets
2 cups diced zucchini
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 cups of water
2 cans (14 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 cup tomato sauce (we used Marinara sauce)
Fresh thyme, for garnish
In a stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute onions and celery until crisp-tender.
Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in remaining ingredients and bring the vegetable soup to a boil.
Reduce the heat; simmer the soup, covered, until vegetables are tender, 1 to 1-1/2 hours. Remove the bay leaf before serving.
Divide into bowls and serve the healthy vegetable soup immediately.
Per serving- fat 5g, protein 4g, carbs 13g, sugars 6g, sodium 742g
