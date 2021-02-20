2 cups pre-shredded mozzarella
3/4 cup almond flour
2 tbsp psyllium husk (If you don’t have psyllium husk, use 2 more tbsp of almond flour instead.)
pinch salt
optional: 1/4 tsp each garlic powder/onion powder/paprika
Heat your oven to 350 F. Melt the mozzarella in the microwave (90 sec-2 min). Alternatively, heat gently in a non-stick pot. Add the almond flour/ground almonds and psyllium husk plus the salt and spices, if using. Stir until combined, then knead until you have a smooth dough. Separate the dough into 2 balls and roll out between 2 sheets of baking/parchment paper. Roll out as thinly as possible! The thinner, the crispier your tortilla chips will turn out. Cut into triangles and spread out on a sheet of baking paper so the tortilla chips don’t touch. Bake 6-8 minutes or until browned on the edges. Baking time will depend on the thickness of your tortilla chips.
Calories: 143 kcal, Total Carbohydrates: 4.8g, Protein: 8.3g, Fat: 9.2g, Fiber: 2.9g, Sugar: 0.6g; 1.9g net carbs per portion. Nutrition is calculated on the basis of 8 servings (5 tortilla chips per serving).
