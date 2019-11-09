3 Tablespoons Oil
1 Lb Ground Beef (I prefer 93.%)
1 Sweet Onion, (chopped)
1 Orange Bell Pepper, (seeded, chopped)
3 Garlic Cloves, (chopped)
14 oz Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
1/2 teaspoon Dried Oregano
1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
Salt/Pepper, (to taste)
1 Small Head Green Cabbage, (cored, chopped)
2 Cups Shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese
1 Lb Ground Beef (I prefer 93.%)
1 Sweet Onion, (chopped)
1 Orange Bell Pepper, (seeded, chopped)
3 Garlic Cloves, (chopped)
14 oz Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
1/2 teaspoon Dried Oregano
1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
Salt/Pepper, (to taste)
1 Small Head Green Cabbage, (cored, chopped)
2 Cups Shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese
Saute oil, beef, onion and orange pepper over medium/high in large pan with high sides or a dutch oven. Cook until beef is browned and onions are translucent.
Add garlic and saute 1 more minute. Stir in tomatoes, spices, salt and pepper. Top with cabbage. Cover and cook 15-20 minutes or until cabbage is tender.
Top with cheese, cover until melted then serve.
Add garlic and saute 1 more minute. Stir in tomatoes, spices, salt and pepper. Top with cabbage. Cover and cook 15-20 minutes or until cabbage is tender.
Top with cheese, cover until melted then serve.
Notes-
*add 1/4 cup water if the cabbage doesn't seem to be releasing enough liquid.
*add 1/4 cup water if the cabbage doesn't seem to be releasing enough liquid.
Serves 6, Per serving- calories 474, fat 34g, sodium 418mg, carbs 11g, protein 31g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.