Base
1.5 cup almond flour
3 tbsp Splenda or monk fruit powder
5 tbsp butter melted
PB Layer
3/4 cup peanut butter
3 tbsp butter melted, (or coconut oil)
2 tbsp Splenda or monk fruit powder
1/2 tsp salt to taste
Chocolate Layer
2/3 cup about 4.4 oz sugar free chocolate or dark chocolate, at least 85% cocoa solids
2 tbsp coconut oil (or butter)
Base: Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir together. Line a small baking tray with wax paper. Press the mix to form a base.
Peanut Butter Layer: In a clean bowl, add the peanut butter, butter, powdered sweetener and salt. Whisk to combine. If your peanut butter is too thick, warm it slightly first. Spread over the base and freeze until set, about 10 – 15 minutes. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil in a heatproof bowl over a pan of boiling water. Allow to cool slightly, then spread on top of the peanut butter layer. Place in the fridge for at least 2 hrs or until fully set. Let the bars come to room temperature before cutting.
Notes
Makes 16 bars.
The recipe uses Splenda or monk fruit for the base and powdered Splenda or monk fruit for the peanut butter layer. To make powdered sweetener, simply blended 1 cup in the food processor until powdered, measure out what you need and stored the rest. Store the bars in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.