1/3 cup plus 1 tbsp unsalted butter
3/4 cup peanut butter
3.5 ounces dark chocolate (I used 90% cocoa solids)
2 tbsp powdered sweetener
1 tsp vanilla extract
Melt the butter and chocolate in a saucepan over low heat or in the microwave (in 30 second bursts). Remove from the stove / microwave. Stir in the peanut butter and add the sweetener to taste. Pour into a small container lined with parchment paper. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes until set. Cut into 30 squares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.