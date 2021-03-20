Equipment: mini cupcake silicone molds or mini paper cupcake liners
Ingredients
2/3 cup about 4 oz sugar free chocolate chips or 90% dark chocolate
1 tbsp coconut oil
1/4 cup peanut butter smooth
1 tsp – 1 tbsp powdered sweetener (optional)
1/4 – 1/3 tsp salt only if not in the peanut butter
Line a muffin tin with paper liners or use silicone cupcake molds. Place the chocolate and coconut oil in a heat proof bowl, in the microwave, heat on high for 1 minute. Check and stir. Then heat another 30 seconds. Stir until the chocolate is fully melted. Mix the peanut butter with the sweetener (if using) and salt. Add about 1 tsp of chocolate to each cup and use the back of a teaspoon to coat the sides. Place in the freezer to set for 10 minutes. Add 1 tsp of peanut butter, or just enough to sit in the center of the cup. Flatten with the top of the spoon. Cover with the rest of the chocolate. Place back in the freezer for about 10 minutes, or until fully set. Store in the fridge for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for 3 months.
Makes 8 cups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.