For Each Meal:
2-4 sausages or Canadian bacon slices
1/4 cup frozen hash browns, or leftover cooked potatoes, diced
1 or 2 eggs
Chopped tomatoes and green onions, if you like
2-3 tablespoons shredded cheese, any kind.
Cooking spray
Salt & pepper
Aluminum foil
Lay sausages or Canadian bacon on a double layer of foil that has been sprayed lightly with cooking spray. It is best to have the meat on the bottom so it can receive direct heat from the grill to cook properly. On top of the sausages, add a handful of frozen hash browns or diced leftover potatoes, an egg or two, and diced tomato and green onion if you like. Salt & pepper to taste. Wrap up packet and place on a hot BBQ or fire grate for 15-20 minutes or until meat is thoroughly cooked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.