1 tube (7.5 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (10 biscuits)
1/4 cup tomato sauce
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
20 slices pepperoni or 1/2 lb ground beef (browned & grease drained)
3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Flatten each biscuit into a 3-in. circle and press into a greased muffin cup. Combine the tomato sauce and Italian seasoning; spoon 1 teaspoonful into each cup. Top each with 2 slices of pepperoni &/or TBSP of beef and about 1 tablespoon of cheese.
Bake at 425° until golden brown, 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator.
