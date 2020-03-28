1 tube (7.5 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (10 biscuits)

1/4 cup tomato sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

20 slices pepperoni or 1/2 lb ground beef (browned & grease drained)

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Flatten each biscuit into a 3-in. circle and press into a greased muffin cup. Combine the tomato sauce and Italian seasoning; spoon 1 teaspoonful into each cup. Top each with 2 slices of pepperoni &/or TBSP of beef and about 1 tablespoon of cheese.

Bake at 425° until golden brown, 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator.

