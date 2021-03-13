Ingredients
- ½ cup 1 stick butter
- 1 cup flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon extract
- 21 ounce can lemon pie filling
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F.
- Place the stick of butter in a 9x9-inch square baking dish and place it in the oven to melt for 3-4 minutes until fully melted. Remove from the oven and set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the sugar and whisk to combine.
- Pour in the buttermilk, vanilla extract, and lemon extract and whisk just until combined.
- Pour the batter evenly over the melted butter in the pan (do not stir).
- Spoon the lemon pie filling over the batter.
- Bake at 350F for 45-55 minutes until the edges of the cobbler are golden brown.
- Cool slightly before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.