1 1/2 oz. (1 shot) tequila
1 oz. (2 tbsp.) lime juice
One 2-serving packet (about 1 tsp.) sugar-free lemonade powdered drink mix (like the kind by Crystal Light)
6 oz. (3/4 cup) diet lemon-lime soda
Optional garnish: lime slice
Combine all ingredients except optional garnish in a glass or shaker. Stir to dissolve drink mix.
Pour into a margarita glass with lots of ice. If you like, finish it off with a slice of lime on the rim of the glass.
Time to enjoy!
MAKES 1 SERVING
PER SERVING (entire recipe): 115 calories, 0g fat, 55mg sodium, 2g carbs, 0g fiber, <0.5g sugars, 0g protein
