1. Use Brown Sugar. Brown sugar has more moisture. Try substituting brown sugar for white sugar on a one-to-one basis, or you can try subbing out most of your white granulated sugar for brown, but still leave a small percentage white.
2. Replace Butter with Vegetable Shortening. Butter has milk solids, fat and water, using butter can cause steaming while baking, which can dry out your cookies. However, vegetable shortening is made up entirely of fat, so it doesn’t have this problem. It also melts at higher temperatures, which gives your cookie batter more time to rise. This helps keep moisture and makes your cookies chewier. Always use a one-to-one ratio when replacing butter with shortening.
3. Double Your Yolks. Use two egg yolks for each full egg. Egg yolks have more fat than egg whites, which helps to keep your cookies moist and chewy.
4. Rest the Dough. A secret baker’s trick is to rest your cookie dough in the fridge. You can rest it for at least an hour, which will evaporate some of the water and increase the sugar content, helping to keep your cookies chewy. The longer you allow your dough to rest in the fridge, the chewier your cookies will be. Some professionals even rest the dough for several days.
