1/2 oz vodka
1/2 oz light rum
1/2 oz gin
1/2 oz tequila
1/2 oz blue curacao
large splash grenadine
splash sour mix
1 oz 7-Up
1 lemon wedge
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add the vodka, run, gin, tequila, blue curacao, grenadine and sour mix to a shaker. Shake well. Pour the drink into the glass. Add the 7-Up. Garnish with a lemon wedge. Stir the drink.
