Nonstick cooking spray
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup Dutch processed cocoa powder, plus 2 tablespoons
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon fine salt
1 cup chocolate malt powder, such as Ovaltine
1/2 cup low-fat (1 percent) milk
1 large egg white
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups boiling water
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting, optional
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Whisk together both flours, 1/2 cup of the brown sugar, 1/4 cup cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl whisk 1/2 cup of the malt powder with the milk, egg white, butter, and vanilla until the malt dissolves. Stir into the dry ingredients until only a few small lumps remain and spread the batter in the prepared baking dish.
Combine the remaining 1/4 cup of brown sugar with the remaining 2 tablespoons of cocoa and sprinkle over the batter. Stir the remaining 1/2 cup malt powder into the boiling water and pour it over the batter. Bake until the cake springs back when lightly touched and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool for 30 minutes on a wire rack. If desired, dust the top of the cake with confectioners’ sugar and immediately spoon the warm cake and sauce onto plates or shallow bowls.
