3 c. shredded lettuce
2 c. shredded red cabbage
2 c. shredded chicken
1/2 c. jarred mandarin oranges, drained
1 instant ramen packet, crushed (flavor packet discarded)
1/2 c. shredded carrots
1/3 c. sliced green onions
1/4 c. sliced almonds
3 tbsp. rice wine vinegar
2 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. sesame oil
1 tbsp. hoisin sauce
2 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tsp. minced ginger
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 c. vegetable oil
In a large bowl, toss together lettuce, red cabbage, chicken, mandarin oranges, crushed ramen noodles, carrots, green onions, and sliced almonds. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. Slowly drizzle in vegetable oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Before serving, drizzle dressing over salad and toss to combine.
