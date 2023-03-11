2 cups uncooked instant rice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 pork tenderloin (1 pound), cut into 2-inch strips.
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 package (14 ounces) frozen sugar snap peas
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
Cook rice according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the cornstarch, garlic powder and ginger. Stir in orange juice until smooth. Stir in water and soy sauce; set aside. In a large wok or skillet, stir-fry pork in oil until juices run clear; remove to a plate and keep warm. In the same skillet, stir-fry peas until tender. Return pork to skillet. Stir orange juice mixture; add to skillet. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in oranges. Serve with rice.
