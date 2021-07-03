serves 8-10
- 2 cups cauliflower florets
- 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes (~10oz)
- 2 cups chopped carrots (~4 medium carrots)
- 1 cucumber, seeded then chopped
- 1 bell pepper (any color,) seeded then chopped
- For the Vinaigrette:
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons minced shallots
- 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
- salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS
- For the Vinaigrette: add ingredients to a jar with a tight-fitting lid or bowl then shake or whisk to combine. Taste then add more salt, pepper, and/or oil if necessary (this dressing is very tart so add more oil if it's too tart for your tastes.)
- Add vegetables to a very large bowl then dress with 3/4 of the vinaigrette. Toss then refrigerate for 4 hours or up to overnight. Toss with remaining vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper to taste just before serving.
