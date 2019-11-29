38-40 large marshmallows

1 (12 oz.) package chocolate chips

Coconut

Sprinkles

Nuts, chopped

Place marshmallows on a pan that is covered with wax paper and place in the freezer. They will be ready by the time you need to dip them. Pour coconut, sprinkles and nuts on squares of wax paper. Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave for a couple of minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted. Place frozen marshmallows on a skewer or toothpick and dip in chocolate. Then in roll in your choice of ingredients (below).

Use a fork to slide them back on the wax paper. Chill.

Alternative toppings:

Coconut, toasted

Sprinkles

Nuts, crushed

Graham cracker crumbs

Peppermint sticks, crushed

Candy, crushed

Candy bars, chopped

Dried fruit, chopped

Sweetened cereal, crushed

Once chilled, you can package in clear cellophane bags.

