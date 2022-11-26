Approx. 2 lbs thick mashed potatoes
salt
pepper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs beaten
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
Cover a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil and spread the mashed potatoes on the pan into a layer that is about 1 inch thick. It should not completely cover the pan. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Use a sharp knife to cut out the fries. Gently pull them apart, being careful not to break them. Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs into three separate bowls. Lightly salt each of the bowls. Heat oil in a deep fryer according to manufacturer instructions. Place layers of paper towels under a wire rack. Working in batches, dip the fries in the flour, then the beaten eggs, and finally the breadcrumbs in that order. Fry them for about 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer the fries to the wire rack. Top with more salt while they are still hot and serve hot with a dipping sauce of your choice!
