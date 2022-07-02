3 cups uncooked fusilli pasta
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups arugula
1 cup Persian cucumbers, sliced
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 cup basil leaves, torn
½ cup minced parsley
¼ cup sunflower seeds
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon sea salt
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the package directions, or until slightly past al dente. Meanwhile, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, and salt. Drain the pasta, toss it with a little olive oil (so that it doesn’t stick together) and let it cool to room temp. Transfer to a large bowl with the tomatoes, chickpeas, arugula, cucumbers, feta cheese, basil, parsley, and sunflower seeds. Pour the dressing and toss to coat. Season to taste with more lemon, salt, pepper, and/or a drizzle of olive oil, if desired, and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.