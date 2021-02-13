Ingredients
- 4 cups cauliflower florets
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes sliced
- 1/4 cup red onion sliced
- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives
- 4 ounces feta cheese crumbled
- 1/4 cup fresh basil chopped
Dressing
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 lemon zested
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- 2. Lay cauliflower florets on a baking sheet.
- 3. Toss with 3 tbsp oil and stir to coat well.
- 4. Bake 45 minutes. Set aside to cool.
- 5. In a large bowl add the cooled cauliflower, tomatoes, onion, olives, feta and basil.
- 6. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in another bowl.
- 7. Toss the dressing over the cauliflower salad and mix well.
- 8. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
