1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian stewed tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup beef broth
1/2 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
4 teaspoons prepared mustard
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 large onion, halved and sliced
1 medium green pepper, halved and sliced
1 celery rib, chopped
1 boneless beef chuck roast (2 to 3 pounds)
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup cold water
Mix first 10 ingredients. Place onion, green pepper and celery in a 5-qt. slow cooker; place roast over top. Pour tomato mixture over roast.
Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 5-6 hours. Remove roast. Strain cooking juices, reserving vegetables.
Transfer juices to a small saucepan; skim fat. Mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Bring to a boil;
cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve roast and vegetables with gravy.
Freeze option: Place sliced beef and vegetables in freezer containers; top with gravy. Cool and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight.
Heat through slowly in a covered saucepan, stirring gently and adding a little broth or water if necessary.
